Car shot at in Fort Smith, no arrests made

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police responded to a shooting on the evening of Friday, May 5 near the intersection of North 23rd and High Street.
According to police, a car was shot at, but no one was injured.
Police say the victims were taken to be interviewed and no arrests have been made at this time.
Police believe this is an isolated incident without a threat to the public.
No further details were released, stay with 5NEWS for updates.
