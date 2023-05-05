Governor, Arkansas officials announce press conference at 188th Wing Air Base

Gov. Sanders, along with other officials including Sen. Boozman, Rep. Womack and Mayor McGill will hold a joint press conference at the base on May 5.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas officials will gather at Fort Smith's Ebbing Air National Guard Base for a joint press conference on May 5 at 1:45 p.m.

The 188th Wing Air National Guard Base was recently announced as the official location for a foreign military sales pilot training program after nearly two years of work.

Details of what would be discussed during the conference were not released, but those expected to be in attendance include Gov. Sarah Sanders, Sen. Boozman, Sen. Cotton, Rep. Womack, Fort Smith Mayor George McGill and Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tim Allen.

The press conference will start at 1:45 p.m., according to officials.

In early 2020, The U.S. Government approved the sale of up to 12 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets to Singapore through an Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.

Since then, legislatures from Arkansas have promoted Fort Smith as a capable place for military training and readiness.

Singapore requested to co-locate its Arizona-based F-16 training detachment with its future F-35 training site. With the Arizona base reaching its hosting capacity in the coming years, the U.S. Air Force identified and toured locations across the country for potential relocation sites.

Fort Smith's Ebbing Air National Guard Base was ultimately chosen to host the program.

