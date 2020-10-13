Bentonville woman dies after being pinned by vehicle in parking lot

74-year-old Marilyn McDaniel died after being pinned by a vehicle that rolled backward in a Bentonville parking lot.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A 74-year-old Bentonville woman has died from her injuries days after being pinned by a vehicle.

According to the Arkansas State Police report, Marilyn McDaniel was standing in a parking lot located at 1100 NE J Street in Bentonville Wednesday (Oct. 7) just before 9 a.m.

As she was standing in the inclined parking lot, behind the rear of a 2015 Subaru, the vehicle began rolling backward and pinned her.