Bentonville woman dies after being pinned by vehicle in parking lot

74-year-old Marilyn McDaniel died after being pinned by a vehicle that rolled backward in a Bentonville parking lot.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A 74-year-old Bentonville woman has died from her injuries days after being pinned by a vehicle.

According to the Arkansas State Police report, Marilyn McDaniel was standing in a parking lot located at 1100 NE J Street in Bentonville Wednesday (Oct. 7) just before 9 a.m.

As she was standing in the inclined parking lot, behind the rear of a 2015 Subaru, the vehicle began rolling backward and pinned her. 

McDaniel was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. where she later succumbed to the injuries she sustained. Her body is being held at the hospital while funeral arrangements are made. 

