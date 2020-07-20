Benton County Sheriff's Office issues statement about Arkansas's face mask order

The sheriff's office in one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 areas in Arkansas says they won't actively enforce the state's mandatory face mask order.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has given their input on whether they will be enforcing Governor Asa Hutchinson's face mask mandate.

In their statement, the Benton County Sheriff's Office says they will not be actively pursuing those caught not wearing a mask in a public space where social distancing can not be practiced. However, they will respond to businesses that request assistance removing a customer not wearing a face covering.

Read the full statement below:

"Governor Asa Hutchinson issued a mandate, beginning Monday July 20, 2020, requiring mask be worn in public with certain exemptions. The Benton County Sheriff's Office will not be actively pursuing those without masks. However, it is encouraged for all to wear a mask while out in public and not able to social distance.

Businesses have the right to require and make rules for their place of business. We will respond to businesses who request our assistance in removing any person who does not follow their rules, and refuses to leave, in which a person can be subject to criminal trespassing. Criminal Trespass is a separate violation under the law. Also, please keep in mind that restaurants can be shut down for not following the rules of wearing masks. This is a violation of the Arkansas Department of Health.

The Sheriff's Office realizes there are many strong opinions when it comes to wearing masks. We would like to encourage all to be respectful of others and remember that those working in your local businesses are merely doing what is asked of them by their employers. Please do not give them a hard time as they are working to provide for their families. Let's treat others with respect as everyone is navigating through this difficult time."

