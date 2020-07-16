Gov. Hutchinson issues statewide face mask mandate

The mandate goes into effect on Monday (July 20).

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson has issued a statewide face coverings mandate to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

The mandate goes into effect on Monday (July 20) and applies to indoor and outdoor areas where social distancing can not be achieved.

The public health directive will require every person in Arkansas to wear a face-covering over the mouth and nose in all indoor and outdoor spaces where they are exposed to non-household members and social distancing of at least six feet cannot be achieved.

A violation of the order will be considered a misdemeanor offense, punishable by a fine of $100-$500, the governor said.

Exemptions to the executive order include:

Children younger than 10 years old

Those with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing a face-covering

When eating or drinking

Driving alone or with passengers from the same household

While voting

Engaged in worship or religious activities, however, it is strongly encouraged

In counties where the Department of Health has certified the risk of community transmission is low

As of July 16, there are 817 new COVID-19 cases, totaling 31,114. There are 12 new hospitalizations, totaling 470 in the state and six new deaths, totaling 341.

There are 6,578 active cases in Arkansas and 24,195 total recoveries.

The top counties with new cases: