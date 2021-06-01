Benton County ranked as most generous county in U.S.

Benton County ranks No. 1 in the donation index, which measures how much money residents of a county donate as a percentage of their income.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Benton County moved up two spots to become the most generous county in the United States, according to a new report.

New York-based financial technology company SmartAsset recently released its third-annual report showing the counties that make the most charitable contributions.

Benton County rose from third to No. 1 since the previous report.

The study is based on how much county residents donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion who make charitable donations.

SmartAsset uses tax return data from the IRS to determine those who make charitable donations and created an index to show the most generous counties in the United States.