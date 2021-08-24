Benton County launches website for American Rescue Plan

As part of the American Rescue Plan, Benton County will receive $54 million in federal funding over the next two years.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Benton County has launched a website for the American Rescue Plan and is calling for other nonprofits to use the website portal to apply for grants from the relief.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, Benton County will receive $54 million in federal funding over the next two years. The U.S. Department of Treasury launched the relief funds to be allocated to four key areas, one being public health and economic recovery.

Benton County encourages organizations to apply if they can demonstrate their activities support the public health response, or if they have experienced economic harm from the pandemic. The organizations must also demonstrate that the funds distributed respond to harm in ways that are related and reasonably proportional to the coronavirus pandemic.

Applicants can visit the Benton County website and click the "Submit an American Rescue Plan Proposal" tab to start the application process. Applicants will have from Monday, August 23 through Tuesday, October 31 at 11:59 p.m. to apply.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring, ARP Committee Chairman Tom Allen and Benton County Comptroller Brenda Peacock will review all applications submitted. After the review, the American Rescue Plan Committee will vote on which organizations will be asked to present to the committee in person.

Once applications are initially reviewed, Benton County will announce dates and protocols for organizations to present to the committee. Benton County says there will be more guidance and resources available to organizations and the public during this process.