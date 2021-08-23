ADH hopeful as FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The ADH hopes this approval to convince more people to get vaccinated.

ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health says by the FDA giving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval we know they have done their diligence.

“I hope that the initial effect will be that it will encourage more people to get vaccinated,” Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the ADH hopes this approval will increase people’s confidence in the vaccine.

“The FDA does their own data analysis and they have analyzed the data and they have found that it shows that the Pfizer Biotech vaccine is both safe and effective,” said Dillaha.

Last week the state ordered almost 100,000 doses of the vaccines. Dillaha doesn’t know exactly how many doses of the Pfizer vaccine Arkansas has but says the state has plenty of doses to go around. She says if patients would feel more comfortable getting the Pfizer vaccine now that it’s fully approved, patients can specifically ask for it.

“It shouldn’t be hard for people to get, and we are monitoring our inventories on an ongoing daily basis so if we start to get low in an area, we can easily move vaccine to wherever it’s needed,” said Dillaha.

The Bella Vista Fire Department gave people first, second and third doses of the vaccine today. Chelli Wicks was one of the people who came to get the third dose of the vaccine to protect her child who is immunocompromised.

“There is definitely a little feeling of relief after the vaccine just knowing that I at least have that much protection and that much barrier. I’m hoping that approval makes more people comfortable with vaccinating. I know that’s what a lot of people have been hesitant about,” Wicks said.