Donated oxygen masks help rescue dog caught in Fort Smith apartment fire

The Fort Smith Fire Department thanked 18-year-old Larry the Wonder Dog for his donation of the masks in Oct., 2019.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Fort Smith firefighters and paramedics were able to save a dog's life after it was caught in an apartment fire Sunday (Aug. 22).

The Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) posted the good news and an image of the lucky dog inside the fire truck to Facebook on Monday (Aug. 23).

The FSFD added, "A big special thanks to Larry the Wonder Dog for his donation of these masks! 18-year-old Larry made the donation in Oct., 2019. Special thanks to Christy Smith-Deuster and Sarah Duester for their kindness!"