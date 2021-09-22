Benton Co. Deputies to host 'Parent's Night Out' to educate about online safety

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is hosting Parent's Night Out to educate parents and guardians on how to allow their kids to access the internet safely.

CENTERTON, Ark. — The internet has brought together people from all walks of life, but local law enforcement wants to educate parents on how to protect their children from the dangers online.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is hosting Parent's Night Out to inform parents and guardians on how to allow their kids to access the internet safely.

The presentation is from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 in the performing arts center at Bentonville West High School located at 1351 Gamble Road, Centerton.

Children are not permitted to attend and parents are required to sign up.