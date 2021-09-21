Bentonville Schools maintain mask policy

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — In a vote of 5-2, The Bentonville School Board of Education has voted to continue their district-wide face mask mandate for staff, visitors, and students ages 3 and up. However, if COVID cases decline, that could change in the future. “Now, the superintendent will monitor a two week rolling average, and when that average shows less than 30 cases per 10 thousand people, that will be the point at which we will inform students that masks will be strongly recommended, but not required,” said Eric White, President Bentonville School Board of Education. During the meeting, board members said if COVID cases go over the 30 case mark, the mask mandate will be reinstated. Currently (Sept 21st), Bentonville schools have 51 active cases within the district.