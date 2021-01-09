FBI investigating the spread of child porn, bestiality images within Northwest Arkansas schools

The FBI specifically mentioned Benton, Madison and Washington Counties as locations where the illegal activity is happening.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — Connor Hagan with the FBI Little Rock office has confirmed with 5NEWS that federal agents are looking into a "trend" of students as young as middle schoolers possessing and sharing child porn or images and videos of bestiality in Northwest Arkansas.

Hagan specifically mentioned Benton, Madison and Washington Counties as locations where the illegal activity is happening.

It's unclear at this time if schools in the region are taking actions to combat the spread of illegal images among students.

If convicted, any students caught sharing child porn or bestiality images/videos could face 10-40 years in prison based on the number of items they have shared.

Hagan says more information into the matter will be released soon.