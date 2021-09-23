Bella Vista Police warn residents about phone scam

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Police Department (BVPD) is warning residents about a phone scam.
According to the department, a man reported that he received a call from "Mayor Peter Christie on behalf of the City of Bella Vista" telling him that he won $2.5 million.
The scammer told the man he needed to pay $500 in gift cards because Arkansas Law states that due to the amount of money won, it needs to be insured.
Police say a few key things to remember are:
- If you didn't enter, you didn't win.
- If you won something for real, you won't have to pay any money to claim it.
- The city will never call you asking for money like this.
- Any kind of payment requested in gift cards is always suspicious.
If you have any questions, please call the BVPD at 479-855-3771.