Bella Vista Police warn residents about phone scam

The scammer called a Bella Vista resident saying he won $2.5 million, but he needed to send $500 in gift cards to claim the prize.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Police Department (BVPD) is warning residents about a phone scam.

According to the department, a man reported that he received a call from "Mayor Peter Christie on behalf of the City of Bella Vista" telling him that he won $2.5 million. 

The scammer told the man he needed to pay $500 in gift cards because Arkansas Law states that due to the amount of money won, it needs to be insured.

Police say a few key things to remember are:

  • If you didn't enter, you didn't win.
  • If you won something for real, you won't have to pay any money to claim it.
  • The city will never call you asking for money like this.
  • Any kind of payment requested in gift cards is always suspicious.

If you have any questions, please call the BVPD at 479-855-3771.

