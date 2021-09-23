Bella Vista Police warn residents about phone scam

The scammer called a Bella Vista resident saying he won $2.5 million, but he needed to send $500 in gift cards to claim the prize.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Police Department (BVPD) is warning residents about a phone scam.

According to the department, a man reported that he received a call from "Mayor Peter Christie on behalf of the City of Bella Vista" telling him that he won $2.5 million.

The scammer told the man he needed to pay $500 in gift cards because Arkansas Law states that due to the amount of money won, it needs to be insured.



Police say a few key things to remember are:

If you didn't enter, you didn't win.

If you won something for real, you won't have to pay any money to claim it.

The city will never call you asking for money like this.

Any kind of payment requested in gift cards is always suspicious.