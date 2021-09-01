Bella Vista Bypass to open Oct. 1 as part of Interstate 49

The Bella Vista Bypass, will open to traffic on Oct. 1 according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) announced Friday (Sept. 17) the Bella Vista Bypass, or Missouri-Arkansas Connector, will open to traffic on Oct. 1. The completed highway will become a part of Interstate 49.

At 10 a.m. on Sept. 30, a ribbon-cutting celebration will take place to mark the completion of the 18.9-mile project. According to a news release, the new I-49 segment consisted of six projects totaling more than $220 million beginning in February 2011. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will join state officials and legislators at the Arkansas-Missouri state line for the celebration.

According to the release, state and federal officials have discussed the necessity of the bypass for more than 25 years. The completion of the project will link 265 miles of interstate from Fort Smith to Kansas City, Mo., the release shows.