Scam alert: Caller poses as Benton Co. Lieutenant attempting to collect money

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Another local law enforcement agency has issued a phone scam alert.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a recent scam where the caller says they are a Lieutenant with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) calling about a missed court date.

The scammer then instructs the person receiving the call to put money on a card and to call back with the card number.

In a Friday (Sept. 3) Facebook post, the BCSO said it will not call and ask anyone to pay money over the phone.

The Sheriff's Office says it will not ask you to lie to your bank, friends or family in order to obtain payment.

They warn not to give your personal information over the phone such as a bank account number, social security number or address.