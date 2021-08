Cpl. Hughes helped save the six-foot Red Tail Boa that was trapped in the engine compartment of a vehicle at a mechanic's shop.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Bella Vista Police can add snake wranglers to its list of duties after they saved a boa trapped in a vehicle.

According to the department's Facebook page, Cpl. Hughes helped save the Red Tail Boa that slithered into the engine compartment of a vehicle at a mechanic's shop.

The snake is about six feet long, according to police.