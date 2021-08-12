Bella Vista elderly woman is missing

Barbara Doyle has been missing from the Brookfield Assisted Living in Bella Vista since 3 P.M. Thursday, August 12.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Barbara Doyle, 74, was admitted to Brookfield Assisted Living at 11 A.M. on Thursday, August 11, and has been missing since 3 P.M.

Doyle is 5 foot, 120 pounds and wandered off on foot from the assisted living facility. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a grey T-shirt-like sweater with black glasses that can hang around her neck.

Doyle has possible dementia and is known to wander from home in the past, but staying near major roadways.

Her husband is her only relative in the area and lives in a neighborhood near Brookfield Assisted Living. He has told the police she has not returned home.