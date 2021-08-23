Construction demolition blasting on Bella Vista Bypass to slow traffic this week

Transportation crews will be blasting large portions of rock near Walton Boulevard, which will cause traffic delays.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for the Bella Vista Bypass at the end of September, but roadwork will impact traffic for the next 10 days as construction continues.

On August 24 through September 2, transportation crews will be blasting a large rock fixture hanging near Walton Boulevard that has had issues with loose boulders falling from 200 feet from the hanging area.

Transportation crews say the rocks are a safety hazard and will be stopping traffic in 15-minute intervals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while the demolition occurs.

Dave Parker with ARDOT says they picked these times as to not blast during school drop off-hours, or during the afternoon rush when people get off work.

"While they are doing the blasting you will sit and wait. When it all clears, maybe 15...20 minutes most afterward, traffic will be allowed through," said Parker. "I appreciate everyone's patience on this, it's a super important project and we've come this far. September 30th is very close."