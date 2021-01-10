Bella Vista Bypass now opened to drivers

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Crews have been planning and working on the Missouri-Arkansas connector, also known as the Bella Vista Bypass, for almost 25 years. It's now finally complete and open to drivers.
After a few decades and a lot of work, money and planning, the Bella Vista Bypass officially opened to traffic at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1. it’s officially open to traffic.
With the new completion, the Bella Vista Bypass is officially becoming a part of Interstate-49. It took six projects to complete the new I-49 section and cost more than $220 million.
The project has been a topic of discussion for over 25 years with the project officially starting in February of 2011.
The 18.9 mile stretch of road links 265 miles of continuous interstate between Fort Smith and Kansas City.
Lorie Tudor with The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says they’re excited because the completion could mean a brighter future.
“It’s just going to provide so many opportunities for increased economic development so much more safety, especially silky through Bella Vista where that last legmen was where all the big trucks were going through town, Bella Vista is going to become a better and easier place to live,” Tudor said.