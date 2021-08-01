ArDOT wants feedback on north-south connector, west of I-49

Feedback is wanted on options being considered for a highway connecting the Bella Vista Bypass to the U.S. Highway 412 bypass, west of I-49.

BELLA VISTA, Arkansas — he Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) is seeking feedback on the proposed alignments for a highway that would connect the Bella Vista Bypass to the U.S. Highway 412 bypass, west of Interstate 49.

Cost estimates for the Western North-South Connector range from $179.4 million to $249.2 million, according to project documents.

ArDOT will accept comments on the project through Sept. 20. Link here for project documents. The documents show four project alternatives.

The first is to take no action. Another would connect the two bypasses by largely following existing Arkansas highways 279, 12 and 264.

Next, the $179.4 million alternative includes a route from the Bella Vista Bypass near Hiwasse to just south of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill.