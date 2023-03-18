UA awarded $3.5M to advance 3D concrete printing

The grant comes from Applied Research Associates, a research and engineering firm headquartered in New Mexico.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas College of Engineering has been awarded $3.5 million to research ways to improve the 3D printing of concrete and indigenous soils for horizontal construction done by the U.S. military.

The grant comes from Applied Research Associates, a research and engineering firm headquartered in New Mexico, as part of a larger $12 million grant awarded by the U.S. Army Engineering Research and Development Center.

Researchers will work to identify optimum design patterns and indigenous materials that can be used for constructing culverts, T-walls, Jersey barriers and other horizontal structures, the U of A said in a news release.

