Tusk VI makes debut at Bud Walton Arena

Fans met the new live mascot face to face at Bud Walton Arena.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Stand back, because there is a new tusk in town! Tusk VI made his official debut on Saturday, March 4.

Fans met the new live mascot face-to-face at Bud Walton Arena.

This happened right before the men's basketball team capped off their regular season against Kentucky.

Nearly two months ago, the University of Arkansas announced the passing of Tusk V. He died of natural causes and now his brother takes his place.

Tusk VI isn't just any Razorback. He comes from a family of Razorback mascots. His father served as Tusk from 2011 to 2019 then his brother took over in 2019.

5NEWS spoke with the caretaker of tusk to find out why he is so special to the community.

"The University of Arkansas is in a very unique situation where we have a unique mascot. There is lots of tigers lions and bears but there is only one Razorback. It has been a lot of Razorback athletics events. But it doesn't even have to be an athletic event. It could be a spelling bee. But Arkansas fans are passionate about their Razorbacks.

The original Tusk I was selected in 1997 and served as the Razorback's mascot for eight years.

