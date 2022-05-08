Arkansas metro jobless rates rise in June, but year-over-year job numbers up

June jobless rates ranged from 2.8% in Northwest Arkansas to 5.8% in the Pine Bluff metro, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

ARKANSAS, USA — Jobless rates in all eight metro areas within or including parts of Arkansas were up compared with June 2021, but all areas posted year-over-year job gains. The largest job growth was in Northwest Arkansas which added an estimated 16,084 jobs since June 2021.

June jobless rates ranged from 2.8% in Northwest Arkansas to 5.8% in the Pine Bluff metro, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The June report is preliminary and subject to revisions. Arkansas’ jobless rate in June was 3.2%.

Arkansas’ three largest metro regions – areas with most of the workforce in the state – accounted for 83.4% the state’s 35,117 year-over-year job gains in June, with the Northwest Arkansas metro accounting for 45.8% of the increase.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

