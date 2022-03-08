Walmart restructures, around 200 corporate jobs being cut

Walmart is restructuring several of its departments within the corporate structure which will result in the loss of about 200 jobs in their offices.

ARKANSAS, USA — Walmart confirmed Wednesday (Aug. 3) that the company is restructuring several of its departments within the corporate structure which will result in the loss of about 200 jobs in Bentonville and other corporate offices.

“We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future. At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like eCommerce, technology, health & wellness, supply chain and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers and the business community,” Anne Hatfield, Walmart corporate spokeswoman, told Talk Business & Politics.