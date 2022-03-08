Walmart restructures, around 200 corporate jobs being cut

ARKANSAS, USA — Walmart confirmed Wednesday (Aug. 3) that the company is restructuring several of its departments within the corporate structure which will result in the loss of about 200 jobs in Bentonville and other corporate offices.
“We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future. At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like eCommerce, technology, health & wellness, supply chain and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers and the business community,” Anne Hatfield, Walmart corporate spokeswoman, told Talk Business & Politics.
Hatfield said the exact number of jobs being eliminated has not been announced but it is small compared to the number of jobs the retailer continues to add in other areas of the business. Walmart also declined to identify which areas of the business the cuts are taking place. Sources close to Walmart said the retailer’s real estate division, food and toy merchandising areas reported layoffs along with some data analytics positions, last-mile delivery and customer service jobs also being eliminated this week.