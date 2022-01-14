Arkansas Heart Hospital launches post-COVID Pulmonary Rehab Program

Half of those infected by COVID-19 experience lingering health conditions, such as coughs, difficulty breathing, or heart palpations, according to officials.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Heart Hospital (AHH) is launching the state’s first post-COVID pulmonary rehabilitation program. It will be offered at the AHH Little Rock campus, Encore Medical Center in Saline County, and community clinics in Conway and Russellville.

Strong Hearts Rehabilitation Center offers a comprehensive outpatient treatment that will serve qualifying individuals who are experiencing symptoms for at least four weeks.

Officials say half of those infected by COVID-19 experience lingering health conditions, such as coughs, difficulty breathing, or heart palpations.

“For many Arkansans, the negative effects of COVID-19 extend well beyond the initial infection phase,” said Dr. Bruce Murphy, CEO. “This unprecedented outpatient program will help those still impacted by the virus return to and enjoy everyday life.”

Patients will undergo a full health assessment before receiving the services. They will visit designated clinics three times a week for 12 weeks where they will receive various services from AHH's in-house team to help mitigate and control their symptoms. Those may include one-on-one or group exercise regimens, breathing re-training, and more. Individuals will be referred to specialty services as needed.