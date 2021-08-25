Here's where can you get a monoclonal antibody infusion for COVID-19 in Arkansas

Many locations in Arkansas are offering monoclonal antibody treatments to fight COVID-19 effects. Here's where you can find them in the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While thousands of people in Arkansas continue to test positive for COVID-19, monoclonal antibody infusions are now in high demand.

What are monoclonal antibodies?

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic your immune system’s ability to fight off harmful viruses.

In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization to allow the use of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients.

Who can get this treatment?

Multiple locations in Arkansas are receiving monoclonal antibodies treatment, which is available to anyone 12 years old and up who tests positive for COVID-19 and is at a high risk of severe illness.

The Arkansas Department of Health said non-hospitalized patients with mild to moderate symptoms with less than 10 days since symptom onset & high-risk factors including:

Age>65

Obesity BMI>25

Pregnancy

Diabetes, any immunosuppression, and heart or lung disease, or chronic kidney disease

Sickle cell disease

Neurodevelopmental disorders (for example, cerebral palsy

Having a medical-related technological dependence (for example, tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive pressure ventilation (not related to COVID 19

Other medical conditions or factors (for example, race or ethnicity) may also place individual patients at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19

Locations in Arkansas receiving monoclonal antibodies:

Arkadelphia

Baptist Health Medical Center

Ashdown

Little Rock Memorial Hospital

Batesville

White River Medical Center

Benton

Saline Memorial Hospital

West Side Pharmacy

Berryville

Mercy Hospital

Blytheville

Great River Medical Center

Bryant

Arkansas Heart Hospital-Encore

Cabot

Express Rx

Camden

Ouachita County Medical Center

Clarksville

Johnson Regional Medical Center

Clinton

Ozark Health Hospital

Conway

Baptist Health Medical Center

Conway Regional Medical Center

Crossett

Ashley County Medical Center

Danville

Chambers Memorial Hospital

Dardanelle

Dardanelle Regional Medical Center

De Queen

De Queen Health and Wellness Pharmacy

Dermott

Mainline Health Systems

Dumas

Delta Memorial Hospital

El Dorado

Med Center South Arkansas-Union

Eudora

Mainline Health Systems

Eureka Springs

Eureka Springs Hospital

Fayetteville

Delta Medical Infusion

Northwest Health Physicians Specialty Hospital

Washington Regional Medical Center

Fordyce

Dallas County Medical Center

Forrest City

Forrest City Medical Center

Fort Smith

Baptist Health

Mercy Hospital

Gravette

Ozark Community Hospital

Harrison

North Arkansas Regional Medical Center

Heber Springs

Baptist Health

Express Rx

Helena

Helena Regional Medical Center

Hope

Express Rx

Wadley Regional Medical Center

Hot Springs

CHI St. Vincent

Express Rx

National Park Medical Center

Jonesboro

Baptist Memorial Hospital

St. Bernards Regional Medical Center

Lake Village

Chicot Memorial Hospital

Little Rock

Arkansas Children's Hospital

Arkansas Heart Hospital

Baptist Health Medical Center

Express Rx Cantrell & Otter Creek

Revive Lifestyle Medicine

St. Vincent

The Pharmacy at Wellington Treatment Center

UAMS

Magnolia

Magnolia Regional Medical Center

Malvern

Baptist Health Medical Center Hot Spring County

Higginbotham Family Clinic

McGehee

Mcgehee Hospital,INC

Monticello

Drew Memorial Hospital INC

Mainline Health Systems

Mountain Home

Baxter Regional Medical Center

Mountain View

Stone County Medical Center

Nashville

Howard Memorial Hospital

North Little Rock

Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock

Premier Pharmacy Care-North Little Rock

Paragould

Arkansas Methodist Medical Center

Paris

Express Rx Of Paris

Piggott

Piggott Community Hospital

Pine Bluff

Express Rx Of Pine Bluff

Jefferson Regional Medical Center

Pocahontas

Five Rivers Medical Center

Portland

Mainline Health Systems

Prescott

Express Rx Of Prescott

Rison

Mainline Health Systems

Rogers

Mercy Hosp Nw Arkansas

Russellville

St Mary's Regional Med Center

Salem

Fulton County Hospital

Searcy

Advanced Care Hospital Of White County

White County Medical Center

Sherwood

Express Rx Of Sherwood

Siloam Springs

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

Springdale

Northwest Medical Center Springdale

Premier Pharmacy Care

Star City

Mainline Health Systems

Stuttgart

Baptist Health Med Center Stuttgart

Trumann

Express Rx Of Trumann

Walnut Ridge

Lawrence Memorial Hospital AR

Warren

Bradley County Medical Center

Mainline Health Systems

West Memphis

Baptist Memorial Hospital Crittenden

Wilmot

Mainline Health Systems

Wynne