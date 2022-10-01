New data shows spread of COVID-19 through Arkansas school districts, health experts recommending immediate actions

97% of Arkansas school district communities are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases. The ACHI is calling for immediate short-term actions to combat the virus spread.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) released new data on Monday, Jan. 10, showing that 97% of Arkansas school districts have high COVID-19 infection rates within their communities. Due to the spike in cases brought on by the omicron variant, ACHI is calling for short-term actions to combat the virus.

ACHI is a health policy center that tracks data and uses it to help make policy that improves the health of Arkansans. Part of their data follows COVID-19 infections per 10,000 people over 14 days in Arkansas school districts' communities. Their latest report shows 97% of the state's 234 school districts have community infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over 14 days.

ACHI's school district data is no surprise following a week of consecutive record-high new COVID-19 cases reported in Arkansas by the health department.

To help stop the spread of the virus, the ACHI recommends the following short-term actions take place immediately.

Masking requirements for all staff and students in all schools across the state.

Virtual instruction for schools in the purple and pink zones (check map above).

Sheltering in place for seniors, families with unvaccinated children, and families with members who are immunocompromised or at risk because of health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes or cancer.

Suspension of public interactions or implementation of virtual options where possible on the part of municipalities, businesses and houses of worship.

Some school districts have responded to ACHI's report by requiring face coverings for students, teachers and staff. Some are being forced to pivot to virtual learning due to the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.

ACHI is aware COVID-19 fatigue is high two years into the pandemic but says these are short-term solutions to address what could become a long-term problem.