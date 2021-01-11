Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield unveils NWA corporate center in Springdale

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield celebrate the official opening of its new 81,000-square-foot Northwest Arkansas corporate center in Springdale Wednesday.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas business and civic leaders helped Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield celebrate the official opening of its new 81,000-square-foot Northwest Arkansas corporate center in Springdale on Wednesday (Nov. 3).

Speakers for the formal ribbon-cutting included:

Springdale Chamber of Commerce President Bill Rogers

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse

NWA Council President and Chief Executive Officer Nelson Peacock

Arkansas Blue Cross President and Chief Executive Officer Curtis Barnett

“This is an important milestone in our presence in Northwest Arkansas, which stretches back to the mid-1960s,” Barnett said in a news release. “This part of our state has grown immensely in the past 55 years, and we are investing heavily in its future to help ensure it remains a vibrant, growing and healthy community.”

Little Rock-based USAble Corp., a wholly-owned Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield subsidiary, bought the 8.81-acre lot in November 2019 for $3.8 million. USAble assembled that same month an adjacent four lots totaling 3.46 acres for $1.4 million.

Colliers International in Rogers represented the company in the land purchase and is now the building’s property manager.

In February 2020, USAble chose Nabholz Corp. as the general contractor for the four-story building, backed by an initial building permit valued at $11.37 million. Crafton Tull was selected as the project’s engineering/architecture firm. Other subcontractors were Nabco Mechanical & Electrical Contractors Inc. of Conway (plumbing, HVAC and electrical), All Steel Construction of Benton (structural steel fabrication and erection), TCM Enterprises Inc. of Fayetteville (drywall and framing) and Florida-based Red Hawk Fire & Security.

Arkansas Blue Cross employees began working in the building in mid-September. Barnett said the facility can accommodate 300 people.

“We’re proud of the increased presence our growing number of employees and this building — along with our two ArkansasBlue retail welcome centers in Fayetteville and Rogers — bring to this part of our state,” Barnett said. “It will allow us to have bigger impact and do more.”