Arkansas Blue Cross donating over $5 million to boost state mental health programs

ARKANSAS, USA — The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas, a charitable foundation established and funded by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, is giving $5.29 million in grants to support behavioral health programs in the state.

The investment is intended to increase access to care and eliminate mental health barriers and is focused on eight Arkansas programs that will address the state's growing behavioral health crisis and increase the number of behavioral health professionals serving our communities.

Across the United States, behavioral health conditions, including mental and substance use disorders, have risen sharply since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Arkansas, the issue is particularly serious.

The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that incidents of suicide, along with symptoms of anxiety and depression, are prevalent in the state and at rates higher than the national average.

65.7 percent of Arkansas adolescents reportedly received no treatment during major depressive episodes.

“We believe that addressing the behavioral healthcare needs of our state requires collaboration with local organizations that have demonstrated success in increasing access, improving outcomes and reducing stigma,” said Curtis Barnett, president and CEO of Arkansas Blue Cross. “We recognize the impact behavioral health can have on the health of individuals, families, and communities as a whole. With these investments, we can help create healthier communities and give hope to those in need, while normalizing the conversation around behavioral health."

The programs selected for the Blue & You Foundation grants are:

Arkansas Children’s

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) Endowments for Arkansas State University, University of Arkansas - Fayetteville and University of Arkansas – Little Rock

The Arkansas Chapter of The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Arkansas)

"From the onset of our research and discovery process, we knew that we’d be more successful in achieving our goal to improve behavioral healthcare in Arkansas by finding established and proven programs within the Natural State,” said Rebecca Pittillo, executive director of the Blue & You Foundation. “As we engaged with organizations across the state, I was amazed at the innovative approaches to challenging issues and the tremendous results already achieved. The programs led by the grant recipients announced today will go a long way in helping provide immediate and long-term support for Arkansans in need.”

The programs awarded the Blue & You Foundation grants are designed to: