ArDOT asks for comments on $85 million XNA access highway

The project would be 3.4 miles and include interchanges at Highway 612, and when traffic warrants, at the existing entrance to XNA along Arkansas Highway 264.

HIGHFILL, Ark — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) is seeking feedback on a new four-lane highway that would connect Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill to Arkansas Highway 612, or the U.S. Highway 412 bypass.

The estimated $85.6 million project would be 3.4 miles and include interchanges at Highway 612, and when traffic warrants, at the existing entrance to XNA along Arkansas Highway 264. ArDOT recently released a virtual presentation on the project that shows it’s planned to be built following the construction of the Highway 612 extension from Arkansas Highway 112 to Highway 412. Link here for project documents.

A live virtual meeting is set to take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and make comments. Garver, in coordination with ArDOT and the Federal Highway Administration, will conduct the live Microsoft Teams meeting.