AQ Chicken House closing after 75 years

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — AQ Chicken House is closing its doors after 75 years, the manager confirmed on Thursday, March 2.

The Springdale restaurant has held an iconic reputation as a community-based atmosphere.

AQ Chicken was even a filming spot for season 3 of HBO's True Detective in 2018.

The location in Springdale opened for the first time in 1947. There had been a location in Fayetteville that closed in 2016.

AQ Chicken House's manager confirmed that the restaurant will close its doors on March 18, and that the property has already been sold.

