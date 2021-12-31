Amazeum to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics this winter

The clinics will be held during January, February, and March at 1009 Museum Way in Bentonville. You can find the schedule below.

First, second and booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available at the clinics dependent on CDC/FDA approved eligibility. The vaccines are free and Insurance and IDs are not required. Children ages 5-17 will require a parent or legal guardian to receive a vaccine. If you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine, bring your vaccination card. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children 5 to 11 years old and Pfizer booster shots are now approved for anyone ages 16 and over.