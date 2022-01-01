Arkansas reported 6,562 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths on Tuesday, which is a record for the amount of cases reported in a single day.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas reported 6,562 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths on Tuesday, which is the record high in the amount of cases reported in a single day.

A total of 9,248 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and more than 1.5 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 581,134 (+6,562)

Active cases: 32,280 (+5,118)

Total deaths: 9,248 (+27)

Hospitalized: 775 (+53)

On ventilators: 118 (+3)

Fully vaccinated: 1,509,843 (+1,877)

Hutchinson noted that the state is seeing a record increase in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant and that "we are entering a period of probably the greatest risk and greatest challenge we have faced during the pandemic."

Arkansas has also seen a record-high of 25.5% of positivity rate for the virus among those tested.

The governor provided data that schools that had a full mask mandate saw a 25% reduction in COVID-19 case rates among student and staff.

He said that he doesn't see a need for a public health emergency and make decisions "day by day" on how the state government handles the pandemic.

The vaccination rate still remains low in the state with less than 2,000 becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19 over a 24-hour period.