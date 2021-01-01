Free at-home COVID tests coming to Arkansas as state reports record-high new cases

Arkansas reported nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Gov. Hutchinson says the state is working to get millions of at-home rapid tests to local health units.

ARKANSAS, USA — At his weekly news conference Thursday, Dec. 30, Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed several topics including the spike in COVID-19 cases, the current demand for at-home rapid tests, new CDC isolation guidelines, and the short supply of monoclonal antibodies in the state.

Daily COVID-19 numbers:

Hutchinson announced Thursday that the state has reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in one day since the beginning of the pandemic.

4,978 COVID-19 cases were reported in Arkansas on Thursday, totaling 562,529 since the beginning of the pandemic. 10,500 PCR tests and 3,527 antigen tests were given to determine the number of new cases.

The top five days in Arkansas for COVID cases since the pandemic began are as followed:

Dec. 30, 2021: 4,978 Jan 1, 2021: 4,304 Jan. 5, 2021: 4,107 Dec. 29, 2021: 3,743 Jan. 6, 2021: 3,705

Hutchinson also stated the state's positivity rate is 19.7%, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

At-home rapid COVID-19 tests:

To proactively address the testing needs in Arkansas, the state is working to procure 1.5 million at-home COVID-19 testing kits. These kits will be distributed to all local health units and some county public libraries to be given to Arkansans for free.

The governor is deploying 10 National Guardsmen to help distribute the tests.

The tests could cost around $10 million but will be covered by the COVID response budget. The initial shipment of tests should be estimated on population per capita, but there's no guarantee that supplies will last because of the high demand.

Hutchinson says the state is trying to take local hospitals "out of the equation" with the at-home tests. He says the rapid tests are not as accurate as a PCR test and can have false negatives, but are still useful and is considered a highly reliable tool to have.

When asked if Arkansans should report their COVID-19 tests to the health department, Hutchinson if you show positive on an at-home test, call your doctor, isolate, and follow CDC guidelines, then wear a mask after that. The state is not asking to report the data to the Department of Health. It will only be reported if the person is hospitalized.

"If we can utilize our rapid tests in a more efficient manner across the state then that will be a benefit in early detection, early action and also relieving some of the burdens on our health care workers," Hutchinson said.

CDC guidelines for COVID-19 exposure

The CDC has released new guidelines for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Regardless of vaccination status, the CDC recommends the following guidelines if you test positive for the virus:

Stay home for five days

If you have no symptoms, or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house

Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days

If you still have a fever five or more days after starting isolation, you should continue to stay home until 24 hours after your fever has resolved

CDC recommendations for those exposed to someone with COVID-19:

Dr. Jose Romero and the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) recommend the following treatments:

"This is a significant change that will allow our workers to get back to work quicker, with the right precautions, and allow us to do what is necessary in society," Hutchinson said.

Gov. Hutchinson addressed the upcoming New Year's Eve holiday and noted that he will be celebrating with friends who are vaccinated and recommends that others celebrating should do the same.

"I'm not canceling everything in life, but I'm also mindful of omicron," he said. "I encourage everyone to be around vaccinated people, if they aren't vaccinated everyone should wear a mask and they should socially distance."

Schools

Gov. Hutchinson said that Arkansas is committed to in-class instruction. He noted that it is important for students to pursue education for their future and their mental health.

He said that schools should do what each district thinks is important for the safety of the school environment. He said masks are an option depending on what the district decides.