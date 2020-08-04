Alma Teacher and Desert Storm Vet passes away

Because of social distancing due to COVID-19, there can only be a small service for the family and no military honors at the burial site at this time.

ALMA, Arkansas — David Williams was a Desert Storm veteran and a well-loved high school teacher.

He passed away unexpectedly over the weekend.

This was his last semester to teach before retiring from Alma High School.

Because of social distancing due to COVID-19, there can only be a small service for the family and no military honors at the burial site at this time.

However, friends from his church family have come up with a unique way to honor this veteran while maintaining social distancing.