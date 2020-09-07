All sports at Clarksville Schools suspended after 2 athletes test positive for COVID-19

Two football players, who also play on a baseball team with Clarksville basketball players, tested positive for the virus, according to the school.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — All sports have been suspended at Clarksville Public Schools for the time being after two athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Two football players, who also play on a baseball team with Clarksville basketball players, tested positive for the virus, according to the school's social media page.

"With all the possible cross team exposure we decided to suspend all athletics until the State Health Dept can conduct the 'contact tracing'," school officials wrote on Facebook.

It's unclear at this time if this is for just high school or for the entire district.