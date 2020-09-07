Arkansas to begin upcoming school year on August 24

The upcoming school year will be moved to the week of August 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday (July 9) that Arkansas' 2020-2021 school year start date will be moved to begin the week of August 24, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He says the school year for K-12 public schools will start no later than August 26, 2020.

The school year was originally set to begin on August 13, 2020.

The governor says this decision gives schools and teachers more time to prepare for a blended learning environment. He says the goal is to have students physically in classrooms.

On a statewide basis, the decision on masks requirements has not been made at this point.

As of Thursday (July 9), there are 806 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, totaling 26,052 since March. 394 patients are hospitalized (+36), and there are four new deaths, totaling 309 in the state.

New cases by county:

Washington Co: 78

Sebastian Co: 56

Benton Co: 49

According to Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith, there are 5,751 active cases in the state, 82 patients on ventilators (+3) and an additional 596 recoveries, totaling 19,992 so far.