Police: All clear given after bomb threat at middle school in Rogers

Around 11:30 a.m. Oakdale Middle School got an anonymous call about a bomb being in the school.

ROGERS, Ark — A middle school in Rogers was evacuated Tuesday, Nov. 9, afternoon after receiving an anonymous bomb threat.

According to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department (RPD), around 11:30 a.m. Oakdale Middle School got an anonymous call about a bomb being in the school.

The school alerted police to the threat and evacuated the school.

Foster says officers searched the school and found no evidence of any explosives. After a final search by school personnel, students returned to class around 12:20 p.m.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

