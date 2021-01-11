Police: All clear given after bomb threat at middle school in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark — A middle school in Rogers was evacuated Tuesday, Nov. 9, afternoon after receiving an anonymous bomb threat.
According to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department (RPD), around 11:30 a.m. Oakdale Middle School got an anonymous call about a bomb being in the school.
The school alerted police to the threat and evacuated the school.
Foster says officers searched the school and found no evidence of any explosives. After a final search by school personnel, students returned to class around 12:20 p.m.
This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.