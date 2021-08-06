FBI seeking information on man possibly connected to Morgan Nick disappearance

Billy Jack Lincks died in prison in 2000, but agents are looking for anyone who knew him who could help in the investigation into Morgan's disappearance.

ALMA, Ark. — FBI agents along with local law enforcement may be closer than ever to identifying the person responsible for the disappearance of Morgan Nick.

For over 26 years, the disappearance of Morgan has remained a mystery for her family, her community, and law enforcement.

As many remember, 6-year-old Morgan was taken from a parking lot area near the Wofford baseball field during a little league game on June 9, 1995. The person responsible for taking Morgan has never been identified.

Now, FBI agents are seeking any information about Billy Jack Lincks who was from Crawford County.

Agents say that about two months after Morgan's disappearance, Lincks attempted to abduct a young girl in Van Buren eight miles from the baseball field Morgan was last seen.

Lincks died in prison in 2000, but agents are looking for anyone who knew him who could help in the investigation into Morgan's disappearance. Whether it was through school, work, church or any social activity, the FBI needs information about Lincks and details about his entire life.

He served with the U.S. Army during World War II and then worked at Braniff Airlines in Dallas, Texas from 1962-1974. He returned to Van Buren sometime in the late 1970s.

According to court documents, Lincks had a conviction for 1st-degree felony carnal abuse, pleaded guilty and got a 60 month suspended sentence. According to the Arkansas Legislature website, carnal abuse is when someone "engages in sexual intercourse or deviate sexual activity" with a minor under 14 years old.

The initial violation was on Dec. 11, 1992, and he pleaded guilty on Feb. 33 1993. That was revoked on the second case in 1995.

The second conviction was for felony sexual indecency with a child, a class D felony. He pleaded not guilty but was found guilty and was sentenced to 72 months in prison. Documents show that Lincks had two appeals prior to his death in 2000.

Agents say every piece of information about Lincks’ life is important and no detail is too small or insignificant.