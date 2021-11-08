Pea Ridge Fire Department hosting art contest for students

The Fire Department will be accepting fire-related artwork from designated groups within the Pea Ridge School District.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge Fire Department will be hosting an artist contest during the month of November.

The department will be accepting fire-related artwork including pre-made coloring sheets and artist originals from designated groups within the Pea Ridge School District. The contest is open to Pre-K through 12th-grade students. Artist groups will be divided into the following categories:

Pre-K

Grades K-2

Grades 3-4

Grades 5-6

Grades 7-9

Grades 10-12

The deadline to submit artwork is Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.

Artwork will be posted to the department's Facebook page on Nov. 22 where community members can vote by liking the photos. Voting will end on Nov. 26 and winners will be announced on Nov. 29. There will be a prize for each group.

Artwork can be submitted to shane.henson@cityofpearidge.com. Be sure to include artist name, artist group, and parent or guardian contact information.