Watch: Gov. Asa Hutchinson discusses new COVID-19 testing that offers results in 15 minutes

The Trump administration secured 150 million of the tests to help support Governors' efforts to reopen states.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson is announcing the rollout of Abbott BinaxNOW Ag Card rapid tests in Arkansas to provide further COVID-19 testing options for critical infrastructures in the state. 

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced in September that the Trump administration had secured around 150 million of the tests to help support Governors' efforts to reopen states. The tests are touted as easy to use and can provide test results in 15 minutes, costing only $5.  

