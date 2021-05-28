x
$3 million settlement reached in Bella Vista stump dump case, insurance company footing the bill

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association will not have to pay any money in the settlement.
Bella Vista Stump Dump

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren has approved a $3 million settlement ending a lawsuit over a long burning stump dump fire in Bella Vista. 

Judge Karren accepted the settlement for the lawsuit filed by Michael and Amie Armstrong against former board members of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association Friday morning. 

The Armstrongs, members of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association, filed the lawsuit in 2019. They claimed that former Bella Vista Property Owners Association board members were aware that the site was being used as an unmanaged dumping location and did not stop prohibited items from being dropped there between 2004 and 2016. 

The plaintiffs filed the lawsuit for the insurance company for the Bella Vista Property Owners Association, Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance, to pay coverage for remediation claims brought against the association by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality. 

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association will not have to pay any money in the settlement. 

