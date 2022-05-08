3 dead, including one minor, after crash in Sebastian County

Three people are dead and five injured after a crash that took place in Sebastian County on Saturday, May 7.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Three people are dead including one minor after a crash in Sebastian County Saturday, May 7 afternoon.

According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, a minor driving a 2014 Land Rover was heading west on State Hwy 22 and crossed the center turn lane striking a 2002 GMC Yukon head-on, driven by Krystal Jones, 34, of Charleston as she was heading east.

Jones died in the crash along with Sherrie Mccutcheon, 54, and an unidentified minor. Three other minors in the Yukon were reported injured.

The minor driving the Land Rover was also injured during the crash. No further details were released.

