One woman dead after crash in Springdale

The suspect, Cristhian Rodriguez-Izcano, 30, was arrested for negligent homicide, second-degree battery, and DWI, among other charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A woman is dead after a crash that took place in Springdale Saturday, April 30, morning.

The Springdale Police Department (SPD) says it responded to a three-vehicle crash at around 2:24 a.m. According to the SPD, the crash took place at the intersection of Thompson and Huntsville.

When officers arrived, they found a female driver, identified as 47-year-old Tracy Harlan of Springdale, unresponsive. Harlan was transported to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale where she was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, Harlan was headed westbound on Huntsville crossing US Hwy 71B and N. Thompson St. Cristhian Rodriguez-Izcano, 30, from Springdale was driving northbound on US Hwy 71B and N. Thompson St. when he ran a red light and collided with Harlan's vehicle.

Rodriguez-Izcano then hit a third vehicle that was also westbound on Huntsville crossing US Hwy 71B and N. Thompson. The passenger from that vehicle was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville where they were treated and released for minor injuries.

Rodriguez-Izcano was transported to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale where he was treated and released for minor injuries. After he was released, he was arrested and transported to Washington County Jail.

He is being charged with negligent homicide, second-degree battery, driving while intoxicated, possession of an open container, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, and no driver's license.

The crash is still under investigation and no further details are available at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.