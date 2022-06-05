Fort Smith Police search for hit-and-run suspect that left motorcyclist injured

Based on eyewitness statements and evidence, Fort Smith police believe the car involved is a light color 2006-2011 model Cadillac DTS.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle that took place Sunday, April 24.

According to police, the hit-and-run took place at approximately 1:30 a.m. on North 50th St. and Kelley Hwy. Police say the crash caused serious injury to the motorcyclist.

Based on eyewitness statements and evidence, FSPD believes the car involved is a light color 2006-2011 model Cadillac DTS. Police say the vehicle would have sustained significant front-end damage.

In a surveillance video from an area business shared by FSPD, a vehicle thought to be the suspect, is shown at a time before the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Alejandro Marin or Lt. Steven Creek at 479-709-5017.

To be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, submit your tips to Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.

