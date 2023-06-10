2 Springdale schools will soon have shade on their playgrounds

The 2023 Shade Trees on Playgrounds Program is designed to lower adult cancer skin risk.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division chose nine schools in the state to participate in the 2023 Shade Trees on Playgrounds (STOP) Program.

Two of those schools are in Northwest Arkansas. They are Linda Childers Kapp Elementary School and Little Martians Learning Center, both of Springdale.

The program is designed to "lower adult skin cancer risk by reducing childhood exposure to direct sunlight where children play," according to STOP.

The schools will receive up to five trees, mulch, watering supplies and instructions for planting.

Kristine Kimbro, Urban and Community Forestry Program Coordinator says the hands-on program allows students to experience outdoors as they learn about the importance of trees.

“We hope this program not only improves the health of Arkansas students but leaves a lasting impression about the value of forests and how to be good stewards of our natural resources,” said Kimbro.

