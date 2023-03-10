Fort Smith police cat Pawfficer Fuzz is starting a podcast

Fuzz has been seen across Fort Smith, at schools, nursing homes, and special events where his unique skills for bringing people together shines brightly.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) has announced that Pawfficer Fuzz, the River Valley's favorite furry member of the force, will be starting a new podcast.

In the fall of 2019, the FSPD began a search for a furry crime fighter, and after interviewing five "pawtential" candidates for the job, and an online naming poll, Pawfficer Fuzz was sworn in by Fort Smith Mayor McGill.

Fuzz has been seen across Fort Smith, at schools, preschools, nursing homes, classes, and special events where his unique skills for bringing people together shines.

The first episode of Fuzz's podcast is set to teach kids the meaning of kindness.

FSPD says that the initiative to hire a police-force cat was "born out of a desire to further connect with our community and build trust ... Pawfficer Fuzz is not just a cat. He's a symbol of unity."

