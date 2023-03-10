Arkansas teacher wins $25,000 Milken Educator Award

The Milken Educator Award is also known as the "Oscars of teaching," and at Hellstern Middle School, Michael Tapee was the first recipient this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — Teaching is a challenging and rewarding career, and one local teacher has now been honored with the Milken Award, also known as the "Oscars of teaching."

Michael Tapee is a math and robotics teacher at Hellstern Middle School who was awarded $25,000 cash on top of the award.

Unlike the Oscars though, the Milken Award is no popularity contest. In fact, the winners don't even know they're being considered. Tapee says going into the school assembly today, he had no idea what to expect. Students and faculty of Hellstern went to the cafetorium expecting to hear Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva speak about education in the natural state.

"I honestly had a lot of questions. I thought the governor and secretary Oliva were going to be talking about education in the state, and just maybe rolling out a new initiative or celebrating Hellstern," Tapee recalled.

This surprise award was a moment that left Tapee honored and speechless, Tapee can use the $25,000 however he pleases. Previous recipients have used the money for their classrooms, to pay off loans, or to further their education.

"I do want to go for my educational doctorate at some point, and so it's gonna be a good start to investing in further education. " Tapee explained.

The philanthropist behind the Milken educator award, Lowell Milken, felt that Tapee is deserving because of the type of leader and mentor he is for students.

"We were looking for individuals who have distinguished themselves and have the potential to do even greater things in the future. Michael has been in education for about seven years, we feel that over the next 25 to 30 years, he's going to continue to change young people's lives," Lowell Milken said.

If you're wondering how the foundation selects educators from across the country, well that part is a secret.

"That's a secret, we normally don't tell. But, let's just say we work with state departments of education, and our foundation makes the final selections. and this year, we will be presenting 75 across the nation," said Milken.

Tapee gives credit to his students and says, "I want to remind students that they have unbelievable potential to impact the world, that that they are deeply loved, and that they should keep pursuing their dreams. I want to thank them because they're what makes this job incredibly exciting, and really, really fun every single day,"

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device