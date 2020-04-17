Over 10,000 pounds of medical marijuana sold in Arkansas

Arkansas medical marijuana sales hit a milestone this week.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas medical marijuana sales hit a milestone this week. As of Thursday (April 16), over 10,000 pounds of medical marijuana has been sold in the Natural State.

Overall, Arkansans have spent $63.37 million to obtain 10,050 pounds of medicine since the first dispensary opened in the state in May 2019.

The most sales have come from Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs. This week the dispensary passed 2,000 pounds in total sales.

The Releaf Center in Bentonville has sold the most product out of the dispensaries in Northwest Arkansas. After opening in August, the Releaf Center has sold 1,075.84 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fort Cannabis in Fort Smith has sold 327.18 pounds since opening last December.

Arkansas' Alcohol Beverage Control Board (ABC) recently issued formal approval to Comprehensive Care Group in West Memphis to open for business.

There are currently 21 operational dispensaries across Arkansas. Comprehensive Care Group (whose dispensary is now operating under the name "Body and Mind") will be the 22nd to open in the state.

Complete list of sales by dispensary:

Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 485.44 pounds of medical marijuana.

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 305.63 pounds of medical marijuana.

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 335.00 pounds of medical marijuana.

Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 833.83 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 748.44 pounds of medical marijuana.

Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 1,075.84 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 854.78 pounds of medical marijuana.

Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 870.77 pounds of medical marijuana.

Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 740.62 pounds of medical marijuana.

Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 370.61 pounds of medical marijuana.

NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 378.41 pounds of medical marijuana.

420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 153.38 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 327.18 pounds of medical marijuana.

Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 82.44 pounds of medical marijuana.

Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 25.05 pounds of medical marijuana.

Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 205.63 pounds of medical marijuana.

Harvest House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 66.11 pounds of medical marijuana.

Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 26.17 pounds of medical marijuana.

Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 32.21 pounds of medical marijuana.

Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 105.00 pounds of medical marijuana.