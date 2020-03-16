Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas surpass $50 million

Over 300 days since the first sale, Arkansans have spent $50 million on medical marijuana.

Scott Hardin, the spokesperson for the Department of Finance and Administration, said this comes after several days of significant sales in the state.

There are now 20 dispensaries in Arkansas, with 13 yet to open.

The latest dispensary to open is Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood.

Since Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, patients in Northwest Arkansas have purchased 2,521 pounds of medicine from dispensaries.

Patients in Fort Smith have purchased 217 pounds since Fort Cannabis first opened on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

A list of total sales for dispensaries has been provided by Scott Hardin:

Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 401.89 pounds of medical marijuana.

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 1,694.27 pounds of medical marijuana.

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 273.73 pounds of medical marijuana.

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 288.60 pounds of medical marijuana.

Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 726.61 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 635.77 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 827.05 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 721.11 pounds of medical marijuana.

Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 727.64 pounds of medical marijuana.

Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 607.60 pounds of medical marijuana.

Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 245.65 pounds of medical marijuana.

NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 260.56 pounds of medical marijuana.

420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 98.84 pounds of medical marijuana.

Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 217.14 pounds of medical marijuana.

Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 41.88 pounds of medical marijuana.

Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 11.65 pounds of medical marijuana.

Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 104.37 pounds of medical marijuana.

Harvest House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 33.18 pounds of medical marijuana.

Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 12.76 pounds of medical marijuana.

Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 2.55 pounds of medical marijuana.